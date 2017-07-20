Clues for season 3 of Outlander keep rolling in, but the latest — a photo of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his surrogate son Fergus (César Domboy) — is more than mildly perplexing. We've already gotten a new trailer, and our first look at Lord John Grey, but the still, exclusive to Entertainment Weekly, shows a picture of an extremely hairy, bearded man holding Fergus. Wait — is that extremely hairy, bearded man Jamie?
You have to see it to believe it, and you still might not believe it, because the photo shows Jamie like we've never seen him before. His tousled locks have grown out, all the way down to his shoulders, and he's grown a thick beard that obscures most of his face. To top it all off, he's wearing a floppy hat. I know a lot of time has passed in this season, but did Jamie just give up on personal grooming? There might be an explanation.
"He’s not himself for maybe six episodes," explains Heughan. "He didn’t expect to live. He went into the battle to die. He goes on a big journey from realizing that he’s still alive to finding a balance in staying alive to finding out who he is without Claire."
And while it's pretty much known that Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will reunite this season, based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s series, Voyager, we shouldn't hold our breath.
"I would hate to see them together immediately," executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Tonight. "We’re still kind of figuring that out, but you should feel that 20 years has passed and it shouldn’t be easy. That's a huge separation for them and they think they'll never see each other again."
