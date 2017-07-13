Everyone may be buzzing about Emmy nominations, but that's not the only good TV news fans received today — especially if said fans consider themselves active members of the Outlander nation. While we're still months away from new episodes of the time travel drama — season 3 returns to Starz on September 10, which might as well be a lifetime from now — we are getting a few select Outlander photos that tease what's to come for Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and newcomer John Grey (David Berry).
The new pics — which you can view over on Entertainment Weekly — aren't quite as good as, say, receiving an earlier release date for the season 3 premiere, but they're perfect pics for theorizing about what's to come. Of course, you may already think you know what's going on in the third season of the series, had you read Diana Gabaldon's fantasy series. The new season will adapt the third book of the series, Voyager, and take place after Claire returns to 20th-century Boston, along with her daughter Brianna (portrayed by Sophie Skelton in the upcoming season), whose father is actually Jamie and not her present-day hubby's, Frank (Tobias Menzies).
As for the new photos, they're something to behold. The first photo shows Jamie leading a battle, looking as dashing and heroic as ever. (It's no wonder Claire is confused about with whom her heart truly lies.) The second photo shows Jamie with his British captor, Lord John Grey, who has joined the cast this season. The third, likely set in Boston, shows Claire and Frank with a child, whom we can infer could be Brianna — she does have Jamie's red hair...
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until September to see how these photos fit into the season overall — and, hopefully, to eventually see Jamie and Claire reunite.
