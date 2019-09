Take the scenes in which Daenerys is pulling a Moses, and wandering through the desert with what remains of her khalasar. "I made her look quite washed out," Lackersteen said. "I shaded slightly underneath the eyes to darken very, very slightly, but you've got to be careful with women because that can look really ugly. You have to do it in the right way, without making them look too tired and horrible and not looking like bags. It's a lovely kind of vulnerable look. Then, shaded her slightly and I did this drying effect on her lips so she looked parched and dirty and dry. That was one of my favorite looks. We stopped her looking — well, not healthy, but like she'd been through something, but still beautiful. She goes through so much with losing her baby and then Khal Drogo. She's understanding her responsibility. It's that whole toughened look. She's still quite vulnerable, in a way. That was when you see her start to change."