If there's one thing that you can count on when it comes to actress Tilda Swinton, it's that you will likely not recognize her in character at first. That's because she is a total chameleon. The proof is in the photos because believe it or not, that old man to your right is Swinton.
In the upcoming remake of the 1977 horror film Suspiria, Swinton plays an older man named Lutz Ebersdorf. Leave it to Swinton to literally knock our socks off just with her appearance.
But this is just one of the many times that the impressive and immersive Swinton has totally transformed herself into her characters. Yes, much of it is due to a talented makeup and hair teams, but it's also a testament to her flexible demeanor and attitude. She doesn't just look like an old man in this photo — she literally embodies one. If I passed her on the street, with that posture and that expression, I'd smile and think of my own grandparents. I'd be floored to find out the person behind the mask of makeup was a 56-year-old British woman. But that's the beauty of Hollywood — it gives us chameleons like Swinton.
Let's revisit just a few of her many incredible movie makeovers, makeunders, and metamorphoses.