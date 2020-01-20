Brad Pitt Jokes About Tinder Profiles, Getting High & Foot Fetishes In A+ Award Show Speech

I can't decide what's more exhilarating: Brad Pitt's performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in..Hollywood, or watching Brad Pitt win any award for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in..Hollywood. Fresh from a Golden Globes win where he joked about Leonardo DiCaprio and the infamous Titanic door, Pitt had some more jokes up his sleeve when he took the stage to accept his first-ever solo Screen Actors Guild Award.
"I'm gonna add this to my Tinder profile," he quipped, holding up his statue.
A truly iconic beginning, and it only got better from there.
"Thank you my brothers my sisters," he said. "This means so much then you can possibly fathom. I want you to know, I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you."
Then, Pitt had jokes!
"I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he said, referencing director Quentin Tarantino's well-known penchant for women's bare feet.
Brad Pitt thanks Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, and Dakota Fanning's feet in his #SAGAwards acceptance speech https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/IyGZISXgy5— Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020
He didn't stop there though. After thanking the rest of his co-stars, including 12-year-old Julia Butters, Pitt poked fun at himself a bit, too. "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part — a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It's a big stretch."
We love a self-deprecating man!
But seriously, watching Brad Pitt, who has been working for nearly 30 years, finally get recognized for the skills that we sometimes take for granted, has been one of the highlights of this awards season.
Pitt ended his speech with a tribute to the actors around him.."I love our community so much. I've met so many amazing people along the way."
"Thank you for this, my love and respect," he added. "Enjoy the evening because tomorrow it's back to work."
And he's humble!
