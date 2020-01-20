The Cast Of The Crown Had The Most British Response To Megxit

The Crown has had its share of royal drama over the course of three seasons, but the real-life news coming out of the Palace over the last few weeks has been just as — if not more — riveting. So, it's not surprising that the cast of the Netflix drama were asked what they thought of Megxit during an interview on Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. Still, in true royal fashion, they did not take the bait.
In fact, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty responded to a question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to become financially independent with the kind of restraint that would make Queen Elizabeth II proud.
Advertisement
"I think they can do anything," said O'Connor, who plays Prince Harry's father Prince Charles on the show.
"The world is their oyster," added Bonham Carter, whose Crown alter-ego Princess Margaret would probably have had a much spicier comment.
Over the weekend, the Queen announced in a statement that the couple would remain “loved members of [the] family," but will no longer hold their HRH titles as they take a step back from royal duties. Still, as the cast of The Crown so mildly put it, Markle and Prince Harry are doing just fine. Markle already has a Disney gig, and it's entirely possible that she and Prince Harry might make their way into your Netflix queue in the future.
In an explosive new interview, Harry defended his and Markle's decision, emphasizing that "had not other choice.
“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly,” Prince Harry said today in a speech for Sentebale, the HIV/AIDS charity organization he co-founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in 2006. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
Okay but forget royals — what does Bellatrix Lestrange have to say about this?
Advertisement