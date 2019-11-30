The Royal Family Just Made Their First Comment On Season 3 Of The Crown…Kinda

These photographs taken by Dorothy Wilding, of Her Majesty in 1952, were used as the basis of The Queen’s image on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 26, 2019
In two sittings, photographer Wilding took 59 images of The Queen.
📷 @RCT pic.twitter.com/9sySYyA5SF
Arnold Machin’s effigy of The Queen, which has featured on UK stamps since 1967, is widely considered to be one of the most reproduced and iconic images in the world.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 26, 2019
It has been reprinted an estimated 220 billion times, in more than 130 different colours. pic.twitter.com/v2EHFGQq5N