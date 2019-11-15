What You Need To Remember Before Season 3 Of The Crown

Though the third season of The Crown picks up in 1964, where the second season left off, the lavish series has a whole new look. During the jump between seasons, Queen Elizabeth went from a tight-lipped Claire Foy to a far more expressive Olivia Colman. “My problem is, I emote,” Colman confessed to Vanity Fair. “The Queen is not meant to do it. She’s got to be a rock for everyone, and [has] been trained not to. We’ve discovered that I can’t do it.” Tobias Menzies is equally dashing as Prince Philip as Matthew Smith was (don’t at me).
In addition to a slate of middle-aged royals, the third season of The Crown introduces some new main characters. As the season travels from 1964 to 1976, Elizabeth and Phillip’s children Charles and Anne will undergo the Windsor family rite of passage of having their dreams and personalities shaved down by the demands of the crown.