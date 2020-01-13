Megxit: Ditching Your Toxic In-Laws Is Perfectly Fine

As Harry and Meghan move forward, the most important thing they can do is to maintain their united front, DeGeare says. And the same goes for any new couple dealing with toxic in-laws. “Honor the fact that you have a couple identity now, and really daydream about what that couple identity is going to look like,” she says. “That’s going to bring you back to how you handle all these situations. Ask, 'Does this fit in with this identity we want to form?'” And if their new website is any indication, Harry and Meghan seem to know exactly what their couple identity is — free from centuries-old traditions.