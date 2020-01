Are Meghan & Harry Moving To Canada?

It’s a good question, since the assumption was that Meghan and Harry would announce a new royal tour in the New Year, which is pretty much the opposite of handing in your pink slip. Then again if you look back on 2019, the discontent was obviously brewing. Back in the spring the Sussexes made a few moves to distance themselves from Wills and Kate, launching their own Insta and splitting from their “Fab Four” charity partnership. (Lots of interesting theories re. why.) In the fall they took the unusual step of suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday based on its publication of a private letter from Meghan to her dad. Later that month there was the ITV documentary in which Harry not-so-subtly asserted that he and Wills are “on different paths” and Meghan more or less said that royal life was a living hell.