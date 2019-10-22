In June 2000, Epstein was invited to the Queen’s ‘Dance of the Decades’ party at Windsor Castle. According to Daily Mail royal correspondant, Richard Kay, “The Queen hosted one of the grandest parties she’d had at all during her reign at Windsor Castle. They called it the 'Dance of the Decades' and it was to mark the centenary of the Queen Mother and I think William’s 18th, and Andrew, of course, had been 40 that year, too. So he was implicitly involved in all this and he invited Ghislaine Maxwell and a man called Jeffrey Epstein.”