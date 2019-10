Meghan Markle Was Warned British Tabloids Would Ruin Her Life If She Married Prince Harry

The heartbreaking reality of Meghan Markle's life in the royal spotlight has been brought into sharper focus by a series of interviews conducted for the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday and will be shown in the US on Wednesday, October 22, on ABC. As well as providing a glimpse into Markle's mental state following the past few years of relentless tabloid gossip , the documentary revealed that the mother had previously been warned about the ferocity of the British press, but never realized how bad it could be.