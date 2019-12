Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Couldn’t Get A Restaurant Reservation In Canada At Christmas — Here’s Why

The couple’s security requested a reservation, but due to the immense amount of security required, the Koffels were unable to take their reservation , reports the Vancouver Sun. This had nothing to do with the restaurant’s desire to host the royal couple. It all came down to the restaurant’s ability to host not just the royal couple but their entire security detail as well. According to Bev, she still hopes to host the royals in the near future and wishes them well in the meantime. “Let them have their peace and quiet,” she told the Vancouver Sun. “For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it.”