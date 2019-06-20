I'm 24 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Girls' Weekend In Vancouver

1:00 p.m. – Finally, after much confusion about which terminal I am in and which one they had arrived in, I meet up with my friends in the international terminal! We all hop into a cab (there’s no Uber or Lyft in Vancouver; Canadians how do you live like this!!?!?) and head over to our Airbnb. My friend pays for the cab. I don't know how much it was but I offer to pay for her lunch to balance it out. Once we get to the Airbnb we realize we are starving so we drop off our bags and then just Google “poutine” and run over to the nearest place, Smoke’s Poutinerie. I know there are probably really great places to eat poutine but we were desperate and, honestly, it was pretty yummy, in my opinion. That might not mean much since I'm American, but oh well. I split the bacon, chicken, ranch poutine with one of my friends (the one who paid of our taxi) and I pay for two water bottles. $11.53