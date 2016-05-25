On May 26, Helena Bonham Carter, queen of teen goths everywhere, turns 50. But just because you ditched your Bellatrix T-shirt years ago doesn't mean you shouldn't stop looking up to Carter.
Love or hate her fashion sense, she's always been unapologetic about her personal style. And her likes and dislikes. And just about everything that makes her, her. She does gravitate toward the dark side of things, but she always has a sense of humor about her passion for the macabre.
Calm in the face of creepy, Carter has perfected the art of not caring. After going through a few Sweeney Todd songs (or Corpse Bride, if you prefer), let some of Carter's more confident moments inspire you. Whether that means letting a rude comment roll off your back or trying out those long lacy gloves you weren't quite sure about, ahead, bow down to the queen of giving no fucks.