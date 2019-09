5 Fashion Takeaways From Last Night's SAG Awards Red Carpet

The morning after an awards show, even one as relatively intimate and niche as the SAG Awards , is always a little bit grim. The bright lights, flashing cameras, big fancy trophies and gathering of so many A-list celebrities make for a heady cocktail indeed, and once it’s all over and done with, it's hard not to fall into some post-party withdrawal. But just because the night is over doesn't mean the fashion — what we look forward to most — has to end with it.