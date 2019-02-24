Another year, another busy awards season for Amy Adams. Since 2006, Adams has been nominated for six Academy Awards. Most recently, she received a nod for her role as Lynn Cheney in Vice. Earlier this year year, she was recognized by the Golden Globes for her chilling performance in the HBO show Sharp Objects.
Essentially, in a short amount of time, Adams has gone from indie actress in Junebug to acclaimed leading lady. Her husband, Darren Le Gallo, has been with her every step of her evolution into a Super Famous Person. In fact, the couple prolonged their engagement for seven years because Adams was so busy – they got engaged in 2008, just as her career started to skyrocket. Now, he has the pleasure of sitting by her as her name is called at the 2019 Academy Awards, where she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Vice.
Adams and Le Gallo have a very Hollywood, very adorable love story. In 2001, Le Gallo and Adams met in an acting class. Their careers were just starting out — both had had minor appearances on TV shows and movies. Le Gallo's first role was as a teenage boy in Six Feet Under. At the time, they were in relationships with other people. “I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl. I did scenes with him, and I liked him and thought he was really sweet,” Adams told Vanity Fair. “I was really focused on the classes — he was a little scared of me.”
They remained friends for a year, when the short film Pennies brought them together. “I got to know him outside of class,” Adams told Vanity Fair. “And I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person. And assertive! He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, ‘I know you’re getting over this [other] guy, but I’m taking you out on Wednesday.’ I think that was it exactly. And I was like, ‘And so you are!’"
The couple got engaged in 2008 and married in 2015. During their long engagement, Adams and Le Gallo had a daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo.
Adams has been forthcoming about their relationship in the press. "Once you have a great man in your life, it allows you—at least for me—to look at yourself and grow as an individual," she told Allure a year after their engagement. "If I had known I was going to find this, my early 20s would have been completely different." She's also called Le Gallo "very optimistic" and an "extremely competent caregiver."
Though Le Gallo doesn't have long press interviews like Adams, Le Gallo's actions — and Instagram presence — speak for himself. He's the kind of splendid guy who uses hashtags like #mybetterhalf and #mylady in couple photos on Instagram. Sometimes he throws in a #proudofyou and #grateful.
Clearly, Le Gallo is incredibly supportive of his wife's stardom. Yet according to an interview with The Guardian, Adams is still frequently asked about how he can cope with his wife's fame. "We have a friend who said to him, ‘I couldn’t do what you do, I really couldn’t.’ What, show up for your wife? That’s really sad. But, you know, he has sacrificed a lot. But he travels with me and helps to keep the family together, and I really do appreciate that. But I don’t value it because he’s a man doing it, I value it because he’s my partner."
Le Gallo continues to work as an actor. He's appeared in Date Night, The Master (alongside Adams). He's also an artist. You can buy his art here.
