The Secret To Amy Adams' Sharp Objects Makeup Is Spit

How did you get her to look so hungover all the time?

"She's supposed to be a functioning, or not so functioning, alcoholic. That involved making her look like somebody who was in pain and drinking all the time and trying to put a mask on for other people she has to interact with. [Director] Jean-Marc Vallée doesn't like an interrupted process, and so there was no beauty lighting. He only uses available lights and a handheld camera, so what you see is what you get."