Kerry Washington Matched Her Mermaid Manicure To Her Swimming Cap

Kerry Washington made a splash at last night's SAG Awards — literally. For the virtual show, the actress went for a glamorous mermaid-inspired look, wearing a sequined blue Etro gown with a custom beaded swimming-cap headpiece. In true mermaid fashion, Washington waded into her pool to get the shot — and her glam team even took the marine theme one step further, giving the star an ornate, crystalline blue manicure.
Designed by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong, the nail art is a creative reinterpretation of the "deep French" trend that's been everywhere the past year. To complement the jewel tones in Washington's gown and headpiece, Truong used an array of OPI nail polishes, adding beads and blue rhinestones to give the manicure an embellished edge.
To begin, Truong applied a strong base coat to Washington's nails before getting to work creating the asymmetrical bedazzled manicure. For the base, she applied OPI Gel Color polish in the shade Passion, a warm-toned pale pink, to just two fingernails, and painted the remaining nails with the shade Tile Art to Warm Your Heart, a vibrant blue.
For the finer details, Truong used a thin liner brush dipped in the blue shade and created a colored French tip on the pink nails. Then came the crystals: She placed a single blue rhinestone at the base of the French manicure-painted nails and then let her creativity run wild on the other nails, freehand painting swirled, dotted designs on each individual nail bed. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Truong finished off the manicure with a clear, shiny top coat in order to seal on the crystals and edges. The look had to be completely waterproof, after all.
