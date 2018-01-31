Actresses Will Wear Black To The BAFTAs In Support Of #MeToo

The #MetToo movement is heading to London. On Wednesday, it was revealed that The British Academy Film Awards sent a memo to its female nominees and guests, encouraging them to show solidarity with the American film industry, particularly the sexual harassment prevention initiative Time's Up, by wearing black to the BAFTA Awards on February 18.
WWD is reporting that the British version of the Oscars made the decision to put out the call to action to wear black “less than three weeks ago,” with the note to the industry reading: "With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse."
It continued: "This is why we are inviting you to wear black to the awards ceremony, to follow suit from our sisters who attended the Golden Globes. Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement – a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power. It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in."
Similar to the panic that ensued once it was announced that celebrities would be wearing all-black to the Golden Globes, “designers and brands are scrambling to replace their original choices.” A BAFTA spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to WWD, though, as an added pressure, the awards show is taking place during London Fashion Week. Sounds like stylists will, once again, take to Instagram to show off their racks of black dresses. Still, it’s worth acknowledging that, like what we saw on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, when you're limited to wearing just one color, creativity forces your hand.
Guest at this year's BAFTAs are expected to include Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Kristin Scott Thomas, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, and Octavia Spencer, and we can’t wait to see how they make a statement, political and otherwise.
