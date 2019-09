Why Kate Middleton Didn't Wear Black For Time's Up To The BAFTAs

Still, is that a black sash we spy around her waist? That sash isn't just a sash when it is worn by the future Queen of England, as every detail of her appearance is calculated down to the last curl in her hair. That sash is clearly a nod to Time's Up, even if she was unable to fully commit to the look. Vanity Fair lauds Middleton's fashion choice, writing that she "managed not to stand out against all of the other black gowns on the carpet, stayed within the royal protocol, and still made a statement for anyone looking for it." We agree — being an apolitical Duchess isn't easy, but Middleton's wink at fighting the power speaks loud and clear.