What To Read If You're Obsessed With The Royal Wedding

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016, royal historian Leslie Carroll knew she had found the subject of her next book . Back then, though, the idea of a Markle-Harry relationship book was a tough sell for publishers. When pitching the idea to publishers, “They either said, how do you know they’re going to get engaged? And if they do get engaged, how are we going to bring this book to market so quickly?” Carroll told Refinery29 in a phone interview.