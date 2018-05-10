What To Read If You're Obsessed With The Royal Wedding

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016, royal historian Leslie Carroll knew she had found the subject of her next book. Back then, though, the idea of a Markle-Harry relationship book was a tough sell for publishers. When pitching the idea to publishers, “They either said, how do you know they’re going to get engaged? And if they do get engaged, how are we going to bring this book to market so quickly?” Carroll told Refinery29 in a phone interview.
After the engagement became official, Carroll got a contract to write a book about the couple for HarperCollins — but only had four weeks to hand in the manuscript. “It was very, very challenging. I lived on sheer adrenaline,” Carroll confessed. The final product, American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, contextualises Harry and Markle’s relationship within the history of the British monarchy to show just what makes it so groundbreaking.
If you're obsessed with the history of royal romances, then Carroll's compulsively readable American Princess will sate your desires. But don't stop there. There's an entire bibliography of books that royal wedding fanatics will love, from biographies to colouring books. We've listed the best of them here.