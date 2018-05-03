Megan Markle and Prince Harry's big day is fast-approaching. Since our invites for the wedding appear to have gotten lost in the mail, we instead formulated a dignified plan B: to cue up the grand affair straight from our couches. Forget the new seasons of Handmaid's Tale or Westworld as the star shows on spring's must-watch list, because we can't wait to tune into May 19's premiere of, The Royal Wedding (reality T.V. at it's royal finest).
If you're also planning to hold court at home for this special occasion, then you've probably already sent out gossamer RSVPs with gilded script to your most intimate acquaintances. So now it's time to consider refreshments — because not just any bottle of soda, can of seltzer, or cup of tea will do. Instead, we're taking direct inspiration from the royal couple's wedding cake and serving up an assortment of lemon elderflower-flavored beverages. While we can't physically count ourselves among the Kensington Palace crowd, we can still sip on sparkling cans of lemon elderflower soda and mix up craft lemon elderflower cocktails like we're right there with them. All that's left to determine is whether or not we should wear our Kate Middleton fascinator hat.