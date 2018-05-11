What Song Will Meghan & Harry Pick For Their First Dance?

Look, picking the song for a first dance is difficult. So we're not here to judge what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will pick for their first dance on May 19. We're just here to speculate about it, and hope that they don't pick a song by Ed Sheeran.
That said, they might pick a song by Ed Sheeran.
First things first, know that, like us mere mortals, the Royals do have a first dance. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry danced to "Your Song" by Elton John. (Elton was not present at the ceremony. Instead, Ellie Goulding performed it.) Other royals have opted for songs like Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin" and Ben E. King's "Stand by Me."
Prince Harry and Markle have revealed which musicians will be playing at the ceremony (the Choir of St George's Chapel and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason), but they haven't revealed who will play at their receptions. Rumors swirled that they might invite Sheeran, a UK artist, to perform at their wedding. A source told Us Weekly that Harry specifically wanted Sheeran at the wedding. (Harry!)
In addition, Geri Horner reportedly wants the Spice Girls to perform at the wedding. Not to mention, Mel B accidentally let slip on Instagram that the Girls may be getting back together, but only for something brief.
With that in mind, let us peruse the best possible songs for the upcoming royal wedding. Bear in mind: Picking a wedding song is challenging. Do you go with saccharine pop? Or do you go with a smarmy classic? Or, do you ditch the romance entirely and go with something cheeky? Ahead, our picks for the Royal First Dance.