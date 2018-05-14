All The Royal Wedding-Themed Desserts To Buy For Your Viewing Party

We are officially ten days away from the royal wedding, and for those of you still ironing out your viewing party particulars, we have some critical pre-planning news to relay. Wipe your lemon elderflower Pinterest pages clean and hit pause on that allotted baking time, because seven popular sweet shops are selling royal wedding-themed treats in honor of the upcoming occasion.
As much as we love baking, there's something to be said for a party where all you need to do is pour the refreshments and ready your fine china for filling with an assortment of limited-edition dessert from brands like Magnolia Bakery, Georgetown Cupcake, and Ample Hills. The availability of the exquisite edible creations ahead range from in-store only to online orders, so scroll to take final stock before pressing the red wax seal on your royal menu.