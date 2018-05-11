Prince Harry's Party Days: Gone, But Not Forgotten

On Saturday, May 19, Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in front of their closest family and friends — and, of course, the rest of the world. While much attention is being paid to the Suits star's past, not quite as many people are recalling Prince Harry's younger days. Maybe we should, because long before Prince Harry was the charitable and diplomatic royal he is today, he was kind of a party boy who had a long list of public scandals.
There's zero question that growing up on a public stage comes with its own challenges. Any Hollywood child star will tell you that, and that's without the strict rules and regulations that come with being a royal. In honor, though, of Prince Harry officially settling down with Markle, let's take a look back at some of his crazier moments. It was quite the wild ride, but at least he came out on the other side.