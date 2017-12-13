Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Is Getting Her Own TLC Special & It Sounds Sus

TLC, the network home to shows like 90 Day Fiancé and The Man With The 132-Pound Scrotum, is bringing us a new special about America's newest sweetheart and U.K.'s Duchess-to-be, Meghan Markle. Well, sort of. They're giving it their own TLC spin by including Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle. It's called When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Engagement, and we have some questions.
Meghan and Samantha share a father, but by all accounts, don't appear to be particularly close. Meghan is 36, and Samantha is 52. The Daily Mail notes that they haven't seen each other since 2008, but Samantha is intent on talking to the press about their family, and TLC is giving her the space.
Advertisement
"The tabloids wanted to create this African-American, rags-to-riches Cinderella, if you will, which is so far from reality, you know," says Samantha in the preview for the special.
Previously, Samantha accused Meghan of "ignoring" her because she is wheelchair-bound due to multiple sclerosis ."[Meghan] ignores a sister in a wheelchair because it is an embarrassment to her," Samantha told the Sun. She also told them that "I didn’t feel a separation from [Meghan] until I was in the wheelchair."
She is also writing a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Samantha told Us Weekly that "everyone assumes my book is a slamming tell all, which it is not, now it can be egg in their faces and everyone can say what they think, my book is not a slam piece and it is important historically." She added to the Daily Mail that "it wasn’t me who called Meg 'pushy.' It was the tabloid newspapers. She is not pushy. The book isn’t going to be negative—it’s a warm, witty, honoring book—unfortunately, the negative sing-song has gone round the world." We'd like to reiterate that she did, in fact, title the book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.
Samantha isn't even sure if she'll get an invite to the royal wedding. Pondering if her side of the family isn't, well, desired amongst the royals, Samantha says in the TLC special, "I can’t imagine how anyone would anticipate a normal, traditional, royal wedding. I mean they’d probably be watching across the lawn for the Markles to approach—‘oh, good God, they’re coming! Close the curtains! Hide!’” We sense some animosity in this comment, but time will tell if Samantha will see her sister for the first time in 10 years at the wedding.
Advertisement
Meghan, for her part, has not officially commented on any of her sister's statements and we question Samantha's motives for doubling down on interviews and TV appearances since news first broke of Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship. The optics don't look good, regardless of how much Samantha tries to clarify her statements to the media.
Refinery29 has reached out Meghan's representation for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement