Rihanna Savagely Shuts Down Those Rumors About Attending The Royal Wedding

There has been rumors about whether or not Rihanna will be attending the royal wedding or not for months now. And the final word? It belongs to Rihanna herself.
Prince Harry met with Rihanna back in 2016, when the pair took HIV tests together to raise awareness on World AIDS Day. And so obviously that means they’re friends and she’s going to his wedding, right? LOL no.
At a launch event for her lingerie, People tried to turn a question asked about if her line was a good wedding gift into a headline about her sending Meghan Markle sexy nightwear as a present. They are making it work, dammit!
In the actual Entertainment Tonight clip they refer to, Rihanna is just responding to a query about wedding night advice for the two, saying, “You have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting for a man and a woman.” And sure, you could take that to mean she’s giving them a hot lewk as a gift but...she didn’t actually say anything of the sort.
While on the red carpet, Access Online finally point-blank asked the singer if she would be attending wedding. Rihanna looked confused and abruptly asked, “Why would you think I was invited?”
The reporter in question then tells Rihanna they’re asking because she has previously, at least once to all public knowledge, met Prince Harry. Girl bye!
“Okay, you met me,” Rihanna retorted. “You think you're coming to my wedding?"
When you get roasted by @Rihanna ?? Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0— Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018
Issa burn.
So now we know, Rihanna isn't on the guest list for the royal wedding. She's too busy ruling the world to attend that anyway.
