"She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to," Chopra said. "She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things: of women, of feminism , of diversity, of race , of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction ."