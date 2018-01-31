Priyanka Chopra may be BFFs with Meghan Markle, but don't expect her to spoil any royal secrets. Page Six reports the Quantico actress recently sat down for an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia and, try as the magazine might, she wouldn't share whether she was going to be a bridesmaid in the royal Wedding.
"If you see me there, you'll know," she said.
It's hard to imagine that Chopra wouldn't at least make it onto the invitation list. She and Markle have been good friends for years, and she's made it her duty to protect not only her friend's right to privacy but her right to an independent identity, as well. Before there even was a royal engagement, Chopra criticised outlets, namely Vanity Fair, for referring to Markle as "Prince Harry's girlfriend."
"She's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist," she told Entertainment Tonight of Markle at the time.
Chopra believes Markle's ambitions will only increase once she ties the knot and becomes a Duchess.
"She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to," Chopra said. "She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things: of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."
If you don't love your friends as much as Chopra loves hers, you might not be doing it right.
So far, Chopra isn't the only one of Markle's friends to withhold any wedding details from the public. Though the royal staff have allegedly started watching Suits to familiarise themselves with Markle's former cast, none of the potential invitees have confirmed they'll be in attendance.
Of course, we wouldn't put it past Markle and Prince Harry to fill the list with as many celebrity faces as they please. In addition to being able to afford to invite thousands of guests (perks of being royalty), the couple is quite social and have been known to hang with the likes of Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Serena Williams. Who wouldn't want to say Michelle Obama came to their wedding?
