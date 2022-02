Frustrated By The Prince Andrew Settlement? Then You’re Missing The Point

In recent years Prince Andrew has proclaimed his innocence, most notably in his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis . Even as it was confirmed that he was an associate of Epstein, the prince said he never met the woman – Giuffre – who accused him of sexual assault on three separate occasions when she was under the age of 18. He insisted that he " had no memory " of the photograph of him standing next to Giuffre (then aged 17) in Ghislaine Maxwell’s house with an arm around her waist. He said he had no recollection of ever meeting her. The photo is believed to have been taken by Epstein . In late 2021 Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking (among other offences) and Giuffre pursued Prince Andrew in a civil case in America. The outcome of that case is an out-of-court settlement thought to be worth around £12 million. The response to this news has been a combination of disappointment that the Duke of York will not face a courtroom and insinuations that Giuffre has somehow let herself and other women down for taking the deal and the compensation that comes with it.