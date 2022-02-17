Frustrated By The Prince Andrew Settlement? Then You’re Missing The Point

"Secondly, the public statement attached to this settlement is very unusual. I cover civil settlements almost daily and the language in this is really noteworthy and something Giuffre would have had to fight really hard for. Prince Andrew acknowledged that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked 'countless' girls – that fact is now enshrined forever in a legal document and signed by someone who knew him. Also, the word 'countless' here is very intentional from Giuffre, in my opinion. It indicates that there are other survivors out there that the law doesn’t yet know about – it leaves the door open for more people to come forward. Remember that this legal language would have been fought over tooth and nail – the inclusion of 'countless' is incredibly significant and is not an accident. Similarly, the fact that Giuffre forced Andrew to admit that he regrets his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is also significant and something she would have had to fight hard for."