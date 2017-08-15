The jury ruled in Taylor Swift's favor Monday evening, which meant that her assaulter David Mueller would disappear into the shadows — one would hope. Instead, though, Mueller appeared in a pre-taped interview that aired during Good Morning America to explain his side of the story, and Swift's fans are far from pleased. The intro to the interview claims Mueller is actively seeking to "clear his name."
"What I'm saying is I didn't do what they say I did," Mueller told ABC News's Clayton Sandell. "I didn't do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt — and I can pass a polygraph [test]."
Swift asserts that he absolutely did. She reportedly said during her witness testimony, "It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…[Mueller] grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt."
The incident occurred in 2013. Two years later, the former DJ sued Swift for $3 million in damages. Swift then filed a countersuit out of necessity; she asked for only $1 in her filing. This begged the question: Why did Mueller wait two years before litigation?
Mueller claimed that he'd first asked for a note that would reduce this situation to a "misunderstanding."
"I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding," he explained. He planned to use the note to get hired at another radio station. (Mueller was fired after Swift reported the groping to his superiors.)
Fans are upset that Mueller, a perpetrator of sexual assault, has been given a platform, especially since the case is closed.
"And lost", like it's a game show? He's a sexual offender, this is really disgusting.— Steph (@BrkMeLikAPromis) August 15, 2017
Absolutely disgusting that he's getting interview slots like this.— bd. (@bakedandboujee) August 15, 2017
Why are you giving him a platform this is promoting rape culture— Helmi Emma (@helmsinki) August 15, 2017
Do you understand that you're giving what he wants, aka attention? And he's an abuser????— elena ❅ (@wlwonderland) August 15, 2017
At this point, Taylor Swift has been in the news for a solid week for an incident that occurred in 2013. It's about time we put this case to rest.
