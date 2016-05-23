Taylor Swift has a huge and devout fan base. But here's one demographic you may not have known she appealed to: Neo-Nazis. Yep, disturbingly, T-Swift has garnered a following among the white supremacist crowd.
Don't believe us? Believe Andrew Anglin, author of the white supremacist blog the Daily Stormer: "Firstly, Taylor Swift is a pure Aryan goddess, like something out of classical Greek poetry. Athena reborn. That's the most important thing," he told Broadly. "It is also an established fact that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi and is simply waiting for the time when Donald Trump makes it safe for her to come out and announce her Aryan agenda to the world. Probably, she will be betrothed to Trump's son, and they will be crowned American royalty."
Apparently, T-Swift's status as a neo-Nazi icon isn't new. A blog post in the Daily Stormer from August 2014 titled "Aryan Goddess Taylor Swift: Nazi Avatar of the White European People" contains a collection of Swift memes with antisemitic captions.
According to Breitbart, the memes may have been inadvertently inspired by a teenage girl who started overlaying Swift photos with Hitler quotes as a joke in 2013. But that joke has been twisted into a serious movement, and a very disturbing one at that.
