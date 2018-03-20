Less than a week after thousands of students walked out of their schools in protest of gun violence and just four days before the March for Our Lives in D.C., another American high school was the scene of a shooting, this time at Great Mills High School in Maryland.
The school was placed on lockdown initially but students have since been evacuated, CNN reported.
Great Mills was one of the many schools to participate in the nationwide school walkouts, which marked one month since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
It crushes me that this hasn’t ended yet, but today left me feeling more empowered than anything. @StenyHoyer , @LarryHogan , @BenCardinforMD , @ChrisVanHollen @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump : Our futures are in your hands. My generation votes next. #NationalStudentWalkout #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/SmZkJs5H71— Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 15, 2018
You never think it’ll be your school and then it is. Great Mills is a wonderful school and somewhere I am proud to go. Why us?— Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018
According to authorities, student Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, shot 2 of his classmates, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, with a handgun in a hallway just before classes began. Police said it appears Rollins had a prior relationship with the girl.
A school resource officer pursued Rollins, firing at him once. Rollins was killed but it is unclear if it was from the resource officer's shot.
"This is what we train for, this is was we prepare for, and this is what we pray we never have to do," St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said in a press conference following the shooting. "On this day we realized our worst nightmare."
