4 Days Before March For Our Lives, There Was Another School Shooting

Ashley Alese Edwards
Shay Horse/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Less than a week after thousands of students walked out of their schools in protest of gun violence and just four days before the March for Our Lives in D.C., another American high school was the scene of a shooting, this time at Great Mills High School in Maryland.
The school was placed on lockdown initially but students have since been evacuated, CNN reported.
Great Mills was one of the many schools to participate in the nationwide school walkouts, which marked one month since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
According to authorities, a male student shot 2 other students — one male and one female — with a handgun in a hallway just before classes began. A school resource officer pursued the shooter, firing at him once. The shooter was confirmed dead but it is unclear if it was from the resource officer's shot.
"This is what we train for, this is was we prepare for, and this is what we pray we never have to do," St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said in a press conference following the shooting. "On this day we realized our worst nightmare."
