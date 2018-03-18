My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares , reality ... This isn't fair , this isn't right , this isn't just , this isn't human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its shitty system , lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It's devastatingly disgusting! This is exactly why the lyrics of Bad Mood were so important for me to share on a major platform. I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that everyday we are waking up to more terrifyingly painful information that makes it nearly impossible to feel optimistic that things are going to change! They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases & I wish on every star that this is the worst of it! I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop! This assholes Facebook profile photo was a fucking riffle ! "I don't know how much more it can take!" #FuckGuns #FuckViolence ???? My love is with you TX!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:55am PST