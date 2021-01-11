Marie Kondo & The Container Store’s Collab Makes Us WANT To Clean

Calling all organizers, small-space-problem solvers, and joy-sparkers! 2021 is finally here and she brought a bunch of new year's resolutions with her. Regardless of whether you're struggling with storage ideas or just trying to tackle all that post-holiday clutter, Marie Kondo can probably help. Everyone's favorite organizational queen just joined sparkling forces with The Container Store to launch a line of seriously streamlining products — and each is crafted to bring a little piece of Kondo’s mantra to your own home: “making space for what matters most.”
The new line will consist of everything from premium bamboo drawer organizers to ceramic spice jars, recycled-fiberboard storage solutions, cotton-rope baskets, rattan boxes, and much more that is all certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and available starting TODAY. “When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for,” said Marie Kondo. “I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.”
The Container Store Chairwoman, CEO, and president, Melissa Reiff, explains that after Tidying Up premiered in 2019, customers became obsessed with decluttering their spaces: “We have always developed smart and space-saving solutions and cannot wait to introduce this thoughtful and beautifully designed collection of products to our customers.” If you’re ready to curate a home that truly sparks joy, keep on scrolling to discover the best of Marie Kondo's new collection.
