The 7 Small Space Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making — & How To Avoid Them

But then, there are the things that are, almost universally, just plain bad ideas. Sometimes it's a look that has (for good reason) fallen out of style, or a strategy supposedly meant to maximize the space in a room that, in actuality, ends up being confusing, distracting, or just plain hard to keep clean. Sure, most home decor mistakes are fixable, but why make them in the first place if you can avoid it? That's why we polled four interior design experts on the small space mishaps they see most often, plus how to avoid them.