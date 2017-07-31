The 12 Smartest Buys From The Container Store

Perhaps it's the color-coordinated display of hangers or the abundance of huge plastic containers, but The Container Store feels like a home shopping sanctuary for refined adults. Inspired by the retailer's sleek and minimalist styling, we often leave the store feeling ready to hunker down, tidy up, and finally give the KonMari method a go.
Given the sheer amount of designer storage units and homewares that are available, the products aren't always cheap. But the smart design — and various space-saving details — are worth every extra penny. We've dug through The Container Store's massive online inventory to find you the best picks for storage in all your important living spaces. Click through for 12 magical space savers for your bedroom, closet, kitchen, and office desk.