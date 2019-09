Apartment Gardening Is The Latest Trend In House Plants — But What Is It?

What, you may be wondering, is apartment gardening? It can mean one of two things: For people who don't have access to an outdoor area in which to properly garden, it's about clustering plants together inside to create a lush, garden-esque atmosphere. For others — like anyone with a fire escape, balcony, or yard area — it's growing plants, herbs, and even sometimes produce in a city atmosphere. Basically, apartment gardening is about taking whatever weird little slice of space you have and letting something grow in it