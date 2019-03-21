The Pilea peperomioides is weird. It's avant-garde. It reminds me that art isn't just something that humans create, but something can occur naturally too, and that whatever is responsible for this planet has a sense of humor. Also, in China, where it's originally from, it's known as a money plant, which while I realize is likely because of its coin-shaped leaves, also feels like a good omen. Other sobriquets include pancake plant, UFO plant, and mirror grass. I challenge you to find me another plant with cooler, more evocative nicknames! I will even wait until you do! But you won't, because one does not exist.