The great thing about the world is that we're all so different. We get to have our own unique likes, dislikes, points of view. You get the idea. This isn't something I take the time to reflect on very often — how incredible it is that someone or something I hate could be someone else's absolute favorite — but a plant called the Pilea peperomioides has forced this fact into my consciousness. Here's the deal with it: A couple years ago, this plant was ultra-rare, only really known about by hardcore plant enthusiasts . Thanks to social media, demand for it grew, and now, according to Vox , you can get one at The Sill, Home Depot, and even Walmart. Small ones are reportedly available at Trader Joe's for like nine bucks.