7. Make a plant house: Another trick for small, moisture-loving plants is to build them a mini greenhouse. You’ll want to water them first so their soil is moist. Start with a large clear trash bag and cut it so it lies flat. Place bamboo sticks into the outer edge of your plants’ root balls so the plastic doesn’t rest on the foliage. Place your plants on top of the plastic and find the corners of the plastic. Gently pull the plastic over your plants, being careful not to tip them over. Blow air into the plastic until it balloons and the bag at the top. You’ve basically created a mini eco-system. Because your plants were watered, the evaporating moisture will catch at the top of the plastic and then "rain" back onto the plants. This is also a good trick for those who live in apartments where they don’t control the heat; the plastic will also help retain warmth.