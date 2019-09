A Plant Queen's Guide To Green Gifts That Don't Succulent

gold

No offense to the cat ladies of the world, but we're calling 2018 the year of the plant lady — and forecasting 2019 to bloom on as the year of the plant queen . Plants are low-maintenance, live-in companions that wield the power to easily elevate our spaces while thriving silently off water and sunshine. Regardless of if you consider yourself a royal plant queen or a more common plant lady, we've got the hit-list of curated goods to serve as your giftinggreen for upcoming holiday shopping.