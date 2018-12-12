A Plant Queen's Guide To Green Gifts That Don't Succulent

No offense to the cat ladies of the world, but we're calling 2018 the year of the plant lady — and forecasting 2019 to bloom on as the year of the plant queen. Plants are low-maintenance, live-in companions that wield the power to easily elevate our spaces while thriving silently off water and sunshine. Regardless of if you consider yourself a royal plant queen or a more common plant lady, we've got the hit-list of curated goods to serve as your gifting
gold green for upcoming holiday shopping.
From the funkiest ceramic and wooden pots to trendy graphic-designed merch, high-tech grow kits, artful stands, and even the fabulous plants themselves, the 29 finds ahead cover an entire 360° of stylish apartment garden life...Plus even a few faux friends for the green thumbless, too. So scroll on, all you plant queens and ladies, to shop our ultimate guide for all the succulent-obsessed's essentials and more.
