The Best Indoor & Outdoor Accessories To Cop From Ikea's Memorial Day Sale

There are two ways to use outdoor furniture for indoor spaces. There's the Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani from Friends method: dingy lawn chairs sharing a space with a misplaced canoe and a live duck. Or you can do it the smart way, by relying on stylish pieces that look good inside and out. Outdoor furniture is built to survive all weather and in cities where outdoor spaces are few and far between, they're also more likely to end up in the sales section.
Folding out a sleek lawn chair is a stylish and comfortable alternative to pulling out stools for guests. And if your windowsill doesn't have enough space to hold all your plants, maybe consider bringing the plant rack inside.
Starting today, Ikea kicks off its Memorial Day weekend sale. Mattresses, cushions and covers, and select natural fiber baskets will be on sale through June 2nd. Additionally, all outdoor furniture will be 20% off from May 24th to 27th. The selection is too good to pass up. It will have you scheming at work and conspiring an apartment re-design with your roommates.
Cushions seem like a great idea until you realize the cover is sold separately and that a cozy living room needs to have at least four. This is the sale that will solve all those problems.
Instead of thinking about stealing this from your local café or bistro, wait for May 24 and buy this set for 20% off.
While this basket's shape might not be an obvious statement of its purpose, it makes enough of a statement to inspire you to find a use for it.
This pillow is part of Ikea's newest, Overällt collection, which relied on the talents of the African continent's leading artists and designers.
She folds. She's comfy. And you can decide wether to put her inside or outside after spending an afternoon reading on it.
Cube storage bins are great and all but have you ever tried upgrading your cubes from college by getting some natural fiber ones?
