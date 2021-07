We Have A Lot Of Questions About Ikea’s Bisexual Couch

Obviously, we have a lot of questions, as do many other people. For example: Why — and I cannot stress this enough — is the bisexual couch covered in so, so many hands? Does the progress couch require assembly (I assume each floral attachment will be catalogued in the instructions as piece A-JJ)? Did the non-binary couch just take a stance on the "kink at pride" discourse ? Was that stance… yes? And finally: What color rug goes with any of these sofas???