We Have A Lot Of Questions About Ikea’s Bisexual Couch

In a statement to Refinery29, IKEA Canada said: "This year, we knew we wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community to provide more space for identities who may not receive the same level of attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19. In collaboration with our creative agency, we wanted to create a platform to celebrate all these different identities in a way that only IKEA could – through loveseats representing the many different Pride flags."