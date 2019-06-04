Solange's Saint Heron Is Working On A Collab With Ikea — & We've Got A Preview

Solange Knowles’ Cranes In The Sky video did more than turn the singer-songwriter into a mainstream success, it also introduced the masses to her aesthetic point of view. White tiles with black grout and sculptural palm trees never looked so good.
Today, Ikea and Saint Heron shared updates on GÅTFULL, a forthcoming collection of home products that, like Solange herself, takes inspiration from art, music, fashion, urban culture, and architecture.
There is no question that Solange’s visual language is worthy of the halls of some of the world’s most famous museums, but it also serves as inspiration for our home decor choices. Knowles founded Saint Heron, her creative agency, in 2013 and has since worked with artist Mickalene Thomas, musician Blood Orange, fashion labels Telfar and Luar, and the Afropunk music festival. Second only to her music (and her role in Bring It On: All Or Nothing) this Ikea collection could be one of the most accessible projects connected to Knowles.
First the bad news: the collection doesn’t drop until 2021. A bummer, but it gives us all the more time to save up. While it doesn’t seem like Ikea and Saint Heron are quite ready to discuss specific items, Saint Heron shared a preview of the aesthetic we can expect and Ikea shared a sneak peak of what looks like a light fixture.
Armina Mussa, Co-Art Director (along with Solange) of Saint Heron, explained in a press release that their focus, “is to design objects with multifunctional uses.” We hope our small and semi-empty apartments will be turned into havens of design and beauty with GÅTFULL’s offerings.
Can you picture that light fixture leaning against a pink velvet couch in your small apartment living room? We sure can. GÅTFULL, “explores time, space, light and matter,” says the press release and we hope that means these new products will make us feel as good and centered as Solange’s music.
