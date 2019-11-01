Virgil Abloh’s Ikea Collection Is Finally Here, & Ikea Did Something Drastic

Wembley, in particular, is doing the absolute most in promoting the collection. For the first time in the brand’s history, it changed its logo, adding quotation marks. Ikea is now “Ikea.” Yes, this is a nod to Abloh’s penchant for ironic punctuation marks and postmodern hyper-awareness of language. But it also kind of looks like a sarcastic teenager’s take on “Ikea,” whatever that may be.