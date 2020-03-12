Ikea’s New Limited Edition Collection Is Made For Plant Ladies

You may not have noticed because of all that is going on in the world right now, but spring has indeed sprung. Ikea, for one, didn't miss the seasonal transition. This week the retailer introduced Botanisk, a brand new limited-edition collection that's all about embracing spring greens.
Botanisk is a plant queen's dream. Created in collaboration with six social entrepreneurs from around the world, the collection's main goal is to make it easier for you to bring greenery into your home and highlight the joy of indoor gardening. All the items in the collection were made from natural materials like jute, better cotton, and banana fiber by artisans in India, Thailand, Jordan, and Romania.
From hanging planters and gardening aprons to throw pillows adorned with leafy accents, every item in the Botanisk collection will help transform your home into a spring oasis. Plant ladies of all levels can shop the collection ahead.
