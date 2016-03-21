Believe us when we tell you that a good throw pillow goes a long way. This is especially true if you’re looking to upgrade your place but can’t commit to a huge overhaul. Plus, adding a decorative pillow to the mix allows you to experiment with styles, textures, and sizes — making a mini moment of plush goodness anywhere you please.
Our mantra? The bolder, the better. From a palm-leaf motif to a classic cowhide style, these cozy buys are what your apartment has been missing. Yep, we're all about the pillow talk right now.
